Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
2024-01-21 | 03:18
4
min
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, confirmed to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Seyassah" that the threats he receives are public and traceable, and their source can be identified.
He stated that these threats are clear in their source, not hidden, noting that they are accustomed to such matters and "deal with a cancellation team that uses violence as a means in politics to eliminate others."
He emphasized that "Hezbollah resorts to threatening sovereign figures because its argument is weak, and when a person's argument is weak, they resort to the logic of cancellation, which is the weapon of the weak.
Gemayel pointed out that the possibility of the return of assassinations exists, citing the assassination of Lokman Slim over two years ago, indicating that assassinations have not stopped.
He stated that Hezbollah is obstructing the presidential process because it couldn't impose its candidate, and it will continue to obstruct as long as there is opposition from the parliament to its candidate, similar to what happened with Michel Aoun.
Gemayel argued that the presidential process remains obstructed until the Lebanese are subjected to Hezbollah's will, hoping that no one will succumb to this will.
Moreover, he mentioned that Lebanon has seen the price it paid for such a submission, hoping it will not happen again.
He added that the opposition is cohesive on this matter, with no intention of backing down, and no one succumbs to the imposition logic practiced by Hezbollah.
In response to a question, Gemayel stated, "We reject the election of Sleiman Frangieh because he does not represent our political line and is an ally of Hezbollah. His arrival would mean that the latter would impose control over the presidency, turning the state and presidency into a front to defend its weapons and performance."
He continued: "Therefore, we do not want the Lebanese state to be a shield for Hezbollah to use in fortifying itself at the expense of the state, law, and constitution."
In addition, he considered the possibility of Hezbollah dragging Lebanon into an open war with Israel as possible, but at present, this intention does not exist within the party due to other considerations.
Hezbollah does not want to jeopardize its military, social, and political system, and it does not want to sacrifice the position of strength it has built-in Lebanon for the sake of Gaza.
He noted that there is an attempt by Iran to isolate Lebanon from its Arab surroundings, allowing Tehran to control it more through Hezbollah, and they are trying to resist this plan.
Gemayel emphasized that Lebanon has historical relationships with all Arab countries, and some friendships have lasted for decades, and Lebanon should not abandon them. The Arabs, too, should not abandon Lebanon because, in the past, it has been the refuge and meeting place for all Arab peoples.
Gemayel said: " Lebanon is where they express their opinions and engage in dialogue." Therefore, he believes no one should sacrifice this tormented homeland that needs its friends and support.
He mentioned, "We had previously warned against a deal at the expense of Lebanon, expressing concern that during the dialogue between Hezbollah and Israel, an agreement might be reached at the expense of Lebanese sovereignty."
"Hezbollah could take Lebanon as a prize for its withdrawal from the south, securing Israel's safety. This is what we fear and caution the entire world about because, if it happens, Lebanon, which has always been a beacon for the Arab world, would be sacrificed," he continued.
Lebanon News
Samy Gemayel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
War
Israel
Assassination
Kataeb
Gaza
Arab
News Bulletin Reports
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
Lebanon News
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Press Highlights
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Beyond sectarianism: Grand Mufti's call for inclusive governance
Lebanon News
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
Regional security at stake: Hajj Hassan on the interconnected challenges
World News
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
News Bulletin Reports
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
Middle East News
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Lebanon News
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
News Bulletin Reports
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
Lebanon News
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
News Bulletin Reports
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
Middle East News
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Press Highlights
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
