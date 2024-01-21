Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation

Lebanon News
2024-01-21 | 03:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gemayel on Hezbollah&#39;s tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, confirmed to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Seyassah" that the threats he receives are public and traceable, and their source can be identified.

He stated that these threats are clear in their source, not hidden, noting that they are accustomed to such matters and "deal with a cancellation team that uses violence as a means in politics to eliminate others."

He emphasized that "Hezbollah resorts to threatening sovereign figures because its argument is weak, and when a person's argument is weak, they resort to the logic of cancellation, which is the weapon of the weak.

Gemayel pointed out that the possibility of the return of assassinations exists, citing the assassination of Lokman Slim over two years ago, indicating that assassinations have not stopped.

He stated that Hezbollah is obstructing the presidential process because it couldn't impose its candidate, and it will continue to obstruct as long as there is opposition from the parliament to its candidate, similar to what happened with Michel Aoun.

Gemayel argued that the presidential process remains obstructed until the Lebanese are subjected to Hezbollah's will, hoping that no one will succumb to this will.

Moreover, he mentioned that Lebanon has seen the price it paid for such a submission, hoping it will not happen again.

He added that the opposition is cohesive on this matter, with no intention of backing down, and no one succumbs to the imposition logic practiced by Hezbollah.

In response to a question, Gemayel stated, "We reject the election of Sleiman Frangieh because he does not represent our political line and is an ally of Hezbollah. His arrival would mean that the latter would impose control over the presidency, turning the state and presidency into a front to defend its weapons and performance."

He continued: "Therefore, we do not want the Lebanese state to be a shield for Hezbollah to use in fortifying itself at the expense of the state, law, and constitution."

In addition, he considered the possibility of Hezbollah dragging Lebanon into an open war with Israel as possible, but at present, this intention does not exist within the party due to other considerations.

Hezbollah does not want to jeopardize its military, social, and political system, and it does not want to sacrifice the position of strength it has built-in Lebanon for the sake of Gaza.

He noted that there is an attempt by Iran to isolate Lebanon from its Arab surroundings, allowing Tehran to control it more through Hezbollah, and they are trying to resist this plan.

Gemayel emphasized that Lebanon has historical relationships with all Arab countries, and some friendships have lasted for decades, and Lebanon should not abandon them. The Arabs, too, should not abandon Lebanon because, in the past, it has been the refuge and meeting place for all Arab peoples.

Gemayel said: " Lebanon is where they express their opinions and engage in dialogue." Therefore, he believes no one should sacrifice this tormented homeland that needs its friends and support.

He mentioned, "We had previously warned against a deal at the expense of Lebanon, expressing concern that during the dialogue between Hezbollah and Israel, an agreement might be reached at the expense of Lebanese sovereignty."

"Hezbollah could take Lebanon as a prize for its withdrawal from the south, securing Israel's safety. This is what we fear and caution the entire world about because, if it happens, Lebanon, which has always been a beacon for the Arab world, would be sacrificed," he continued.
 

Lebanon News

Samy Gemayel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

War

Israel

Assassination

Kataeb

Gaza

Arab

LBCI Next
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-14

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Beyond sectarianism: Grand Mufti's call for inclusive governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Regional security at stake: Hajj Hassan on the interconnected challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21

Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-15

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:31

Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:20

Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:14

The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More