News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
01-09-2025 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon’s First Lady Nehmat Aoun affirmed that state-building takes time, stressing work on a “citizenship project” centered on strengthening the relationship between the state, school principals, teachers, and students.
She condemned child marriage and so-called honor crimes, describing them as both physical and psychological violence.
Aoun revealed that efforts are underway to ban marriage for girls under 18, saying: “No one has the right to pass judgment, and every crime must be tried in court.”
She added: “Former first ladies each accomplished work in their own way, and I respect them, but at the time, the technological means to showcase their activities did not exist.”
Aoun stressed that while she does not hold legislative power, she does have a voice, noting that her team does not burden the state financially and is highly competent and cohesive.
On a spiritual note, she said Saint Charbel “has never abandoned me and will never abandon Lebanon.”
She also highlighted her involvement in prison-related issues, saying a project is underway to rehabilitate prisons and improve conditions as much as possible.
Expressing personal pride, Aoun spoke of her son, Khalil Aoun, who is passionate about basketball, balanced his studies with the sport, and went on to become the manager of the Hekmeh basketball team.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
First Lady
Citizenship
Prison Reform
Women Rights
Next
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Lebanon’s First Lady visits Red Cross blood center on Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Lebanon’s First Lady visits Red Cross blood center on Beirut Port explosion anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
'Inclusion is a right:' Lebanon's first lady welcomes first employee with disability at presidential palace
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
'Inclusion is a right:' Lebanon's first lady welcomes first employee with disability at presidential palace
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
0
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Syrian delegation in Beirut discusses missing persons, border control, and economic cooperation
Lebanon News
08:47
Syrian delegation in Beirut discusses missing persons, border control, and economic cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-07
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
Middle East News
2025-05-07
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
0
Middle East News
2025-08-30
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-08-30
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
3
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
5
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
6
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
7
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
8
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More