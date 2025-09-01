Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

Lebanon’s First Lady Nehmat Aoun affirmed that state-building takes time, stressing work on a “citizenship project” centered on strengthening the relationship between the state, school principals, teachers, and students.



She condemned child marriage and so-called honor crimes, describing them as both physical and psychological violence.



Aoun revealed that efforts are underway to ban marriage for girls under 18, saying: “No one has the right to pass judgment, and every crime must be tried in court.”



She added: “Former first ladies each accomplished work in their own way, and I respect them, but at the time, the technological means to showcase their activities did not exist.”



Aoun stressed that while she does not hold legislative power, she does have a voice, noting that her team does not burden the state financially and is highly competent and cohesive.



On a spiritual note, she said Saint Charbel “has never abandoned me and will never abandon Lebanon.”



She also highlighted her involvement in prison-related issues, saying a project is underway to rehabilitate prisons and improve conditions as much as possible.



Expressing personal pride, Aoun spoke of her son, Khalil Aoun, who is passionate about basketball, balanced his studies with the sport, and went on to become the manager of the Hekmeh basketball team.