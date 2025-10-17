News
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
Press Highlights
17-10-2025 | 00:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that his government “respects constitutional deadlines to complete the formation of authority,” stressing there is “no room to postpone the parliamentary elections.”
In remarks to the
Asharq Al-Awsat
newspaper, Salam said, “We are not considering submitting a draft law to extend Parliament’s term. What has been decided on this matter is final, and the Interior Ministry is proceeding with the logistical and administrative preparations to hold the elections. I don’t see any obstacle preventing them from taking place on time.”
Salam’s comments came in response to a question about an urgent draft law submitted by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to the Cabinet’s General Secretariat, requesting that it be added to the agenda of the next government session. The proposed amendment would cancel Articles 112 and 122 of the electoral law, which pertain to voting by Lebanese expatriates.
If approved, the move would allow expatriates to elect all 128 members of Parliament based on their home districts while voting from abroad.
Salam clarified that he has not yet reviewed the proposal, denying reports that the draft law was submitted in coordination with the prime minister, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Parliamentary Elections
Youssef Rajji
