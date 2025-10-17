Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
17-10-2025 | 12:48
High views
2min
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Little remains of the asphalt and concrete plants in the town of Sinai in Nabatieh, only ruins and wreckage. 

What is certain now is that the Israeli army is systematically destroying engineering equipment, bulldozers, and factories that could contribute to rebuilding South Lebanon.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, 14 airstrikes targeted the plants, igniting massive fires after one of the missiles struck a storage tank containing liquid asphalt. 

Israel's repeated justification for such attacks is that Hezbollah may use civilian construction facilities and machinery to rebuild its military infrastructure—an argument that many in Lebanon see as a pretext to block reconstruction through force and destruction.

This campaign against civilian economic infrastructure, used by both the public and private sectors, is not new. About a week earlier, airstrikes hit several bulldozers and construction sites in the Msayleh area. Workshops and warehouses along both sides of the road were flattened, with damage extending to nearby homes. 

According to a survey by the Council of the South, the estimated losses reached around nine million dollars.

Although the Msayleh attack was the largest, it was not isolated. Since the announcement of the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have continued to target construction and engineering equipment in South Lebanon. Official statistics indicate that at least 36 such strikes have taken place since January 26, 2025.

Other major civilian losses occurred earlier in Deir Seryan and Ansariyeh, where similar facilities were hit. The ongoing economic devastation across South Lebanon, built on what many call flimsy pretexts, has prompted renewed calls for countries sponsoring the ceasefire to act and curb these violations.

As for compensation, it remains pending. 

The Msayleh damages file, submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, is still awaiting the return of the finance minister to review possible relief measures.

