Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'

Hannibal Gaddafi was interrogated on Friday for two hours in the presence of his French lawyer and Lebanese attorney Nassib Chedid, with all parties attending the session.



During the questioning, Gaddafi admitted that his arrest in late 2015 had been in his own interest, as he feared being handed over to Libya, where he was wanted by Interpol on a red notice for alleged war crimes.



He also acknowledged before Judge Hamadeh the contents found on his personal hard disk, including an offensive, altered image of Speaker Nabih Berri, saying it dated back to his youth. Addressing the judge, Gaddafi reportedly remarked, “Will you detain me for another ten years because of this picture?”



According to information obtained by LBCI, Gaddafi reiterated most of his previous statements during the interrogation.