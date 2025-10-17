Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun

Lebanon News
17-10-2025 | 04:21

Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
0min
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun

The presidential media office has issued a warning over videos falsely attributed to President Joseph Aoun, claiming to show him making statements on various topics or promoting businesses.

The office noted that certain parties have, from time to time, circulated these recordings, which are in fact fabricated using artificial intelligence. 

It stressed that the videos have no basis in reality and warned those creating or distributing the fake content that their actions are punishable under Lebanese law.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Artificial Intelligence

Presidency

