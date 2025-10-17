Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

Lebanon News
17-10-2025 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on Friday in the El Tabbale region in Khirbet Selm located in South Lebanon.

According to local reports, the strike resulted in several injured.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

Target

Vehicle

South Lebanon

Khirbet Selm

Injuries

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:01

Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hannibal Gaddafi's lawyer tells AFP will challenge $11 mn bail

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hannibal Gaddafi's lawyer tells AFP will challenge $11 mn bail

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01

Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement, to return all bodies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More