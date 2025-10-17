News
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
17-10-2025 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on Friday in the El Tabbale region in Khirbet Selm located in South Lebanon.
According to local reports, the strike resulted in several injured.
Lebanon News
Israel
Strike
Target
Vehicle
South Lebanon
Khirbet Selm
Injuries
Next
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Previous
