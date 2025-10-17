News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
News Bulletin Reports
17-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After ten years of detention in Lebanon, Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was granted bail on Friday in the case related to the disappearance of Imam Moussa al-Sadr.
Gaddafi, who has been imprisoned since 2015 after being kidnapped and brought from Syria to Lebanon, appeared three times before Investigative Judge Zaher Hamadeh, the last being in 2017.
He arrived at the Justice Palace on Friday in a vehicle escorted by the Information Branch, accompanied by his French lawyer, Laurent Bayon, and Lebanese attorney Nassib Chedid. Gaddafi appeared to have gained weight, most likely caused by medications. The session, which also included the legal team representing the al-Sadr family, lasted one hour and 45 minutes.
During the hearing, Gaddafi repeated his earlier statements, insisting that he was less than three years old at the time of Imam al-Sadr's disappearance and had no knowledge of the case.
However, he admitted that his 2015 arrest was, in part, a move for his own safety, as he feared extradition to Libya, where he faced war crimes charges and an Interpol red notice.
Gaddafi also confirmed to Judge Hamadeh that investigators had found a digitally altered, offensive image of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on his hard drive, explaining that he had created it in his youth. "Will you detain me for another ten years because of that photo?" Gaddafi reportedly asked the judge.
Following the session, Judge Hamadeh ordered Gaddafi's release on bail set at $11 million: $10 million allocated for personal claims and $1 million to guarantee his court appearances. He was also issued a travel ban.
Gaddafi's French lawyer expressed frustration over what he described as political interference that has prolonged his client’s detention.
Defense attorneys welcomed the release order but criticized the bail amount as "unrealistic," noting that the Gaddafi family's assets have been frozen by the United Nations since 2012.
The decision comes amid renewed international pressure from human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, and a campaign led by Gaddafi's legal team abroad.
Questions remain over whether the court will agree to reduce the bail amount, and who might step in to secure his release after a decade in custody.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hannibal Gaddafi
Millions
Bail
Prison
Next
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:20
Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed
Lebanon News
06:20
Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Hannibal Gaddafi's lawyer tells AFP will challenge $11 mn bail
Lebanon News
07:09
Hannibal Gaddafi's lawyer tells AFP will challenge $11 mn bail
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail
0
Lebanon News
04:03
Investigation session opens for Hannibal Gaddafi in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:03
Investigation session opens for Hannibal Gaddafi in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-20
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-20
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
0
World News
2025-09-28
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
World News
2025-09-28
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Israel says no Gaza flotilla vessel breached blockade
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Israel says no Gaza flotilla vessel breached blockade
0
World News
2025-09-18
US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
World News
2025-09-18
US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'
Lebanon News
07:31
Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'
4
Lebanon News
04:21
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
Lebanon News
04:21
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement
Lebanon News
06:10
Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement
6
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
7
Lebanon News
06:20
Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed
Lebanon News
06:20
Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed
8
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanon’s interior minister orders probe into leaked Syrian delegation passports
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanon’s interior minister orders probe into leaked Syrian delegation passports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More