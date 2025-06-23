Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

23-06-2025 | 14:46
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun condemned the attack that targeted Qatar on Monday evening, describing it as a violation of the sovereignty of a brotherly nation and a dangerous step that could fuel further tensions in the region.

In a statement, Aoun warned that such incidents risk expanding military confrontations and undermining ongoing efforts to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table, which he described as the only path to restoring calm and stability.

The president expressed Lebanon's full solidarity with Qatar, noting the Gulf state's longstanding positive role in resolving regional conflicts. He reaffirmed Lebanon's support for Qatar's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

