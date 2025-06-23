Lebanese Prime Minister slams attack on Qatar, voices full solidarity

Lebanon News
23-06-2025 | 14:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Prime Minister slams attack on Qatar, voices full solidarity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Prime Minister slams attack on Qatar, voices full solidarity

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the attack that targeted the State of Qatar, expressing Lebanon's full solidarity with the Qatari government and people.

In a statement, Salam wished safety for Qatar and its citizens, stressing Lebanon's rejection of any harm that may befall the Gulf state.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Attack

Qatar

Solidarity

LBCI Next
Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area
MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-14

In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

Italy PM Meloni slams 'cowardly Russian attack' on Ukraine's Sumy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
14:37

UAE condemns in 'strongest terms' Iran attack on Qatar: Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Solidarity with Iran: Will Hezbollah join Iran-Israel-US war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Qatar says it reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on U.S. military base in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanese army inspects destroyed building in Hadath amid ongoing security follow-up

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More