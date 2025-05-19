Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Beirut Port Authority is moving forward with plans to expand its public-private partnership model, proposing a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement to manage the unloading and storage of vehicles at the port.



The proposal is part of a broader master plan developed in cooperation with French experts to rehabilitate the port, which was heavily damaged in the 2020 explosion.



Private sector collaboration is not new for the Beirut Port, which has already contracted international companies to operate the container terminal and manage cargo storage under the supervision of the temporary port management committee.



The new BOT model would allow a private entity to build and operate the vehicle unloading facility for a set period before transferring control back to the state. The master plan is expected to be funded entirely by port revenues, which reached $150 million in 2024, up sharply from just $5 million in 2021 following the blast.



The proposal also reserves a 25,000-square-meter plot for potential reconstruction of the grain silos, pending a final decision by the Ministries of Economy and Public Works.



Economy Minister Amer Bisat confirmed that no decision has been made regarding whether the public or private sector would manage the silos. The ministry awaits the completion of a feasibility study that will determine the silos' location, size, and cost.



In the short term, concerns over the deteriorating condition of the damaged silos persist. Fermented wheat inside the structure continues to emit hazardous fumes, creating an urgent environmental and public health risk.



The Environment Ministry is awaiting the findings of a technical committee, while the Culture Minister remains in contact with families of port explosion victims, who view the silos as a site of profound symbolic value.



The current government hopes to resolve the issue where its predecessor failed.