News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
19-05-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Beirut Port Authority is moving forward with plans to expand its public-private partnership model, proposing a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement to manage the unloading and storage of vehicles at the port.
The proposal is part of a broader master plan developed in cooperation with French experts to rehabilitate the port, which was heavily damaged in the 2020 explosion.
Private sector collaboration is not new for the Beirut Port, which has already contracted international companies to operate the container terminal and manage cargo storage under the supervision of the temporary port management committee.
The new BOT model would allow a private entity to build and operate the vehicle unloading facility for a set period before transferring control back to the state. The master plan is expected to be funded entirely by port revenues, which reached $150 million in 2024, up sharply from just $5 million in 2021 following the blast.
The proposal also reserves a 25,000-square-meter plot for potential reconstruction of the grain silos, pending a final decision by the Ministries of Economy and Public Works.
Economy Minister Amer Bisat confirmed that no decision has been made regarding whether the public or private sector would manage the silos. The ministry awaits the completion of a feasibility study that will determine the silos' location, size, and cost.
In the short term, concerns over the deteriorating condition of the damaged silos persist. Fermented wheat inside the structure continues to emit hazardous fumes, creating an urgent environmental and public health risk.
The Environment Ministry is awaiting the findings of a technical committee, while the Culture Minister remains in contact with families of port explosion victims, who view the silos as a site of profound symbolic value.
The current government hopes to resolve the issue where its predecessor failed.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Plan
Beirut
Port
Grain
Silos
Fate
Reconstruction
Next
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
4
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
5
Lebanon News
08:08
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
Lebanon News
08:08
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
7
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More