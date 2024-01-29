Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a memorandum No. 2/2024, declaring the closure of public administrations, public institutions, and municipalities on Saint Maroun's Day and the 19th memorial of the martyrdom of Rafic Hariri and his companions.



The memorandum stated, "Based on Decree No. 15215 dated 27/9/2005 and its amendments, which specify official holidays and occasions, all public administrations, public institutions, and municipalities will be closed on Friday, February 9, 2024, on Saint Maroun's Day, and on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, marking the 19th memorial of the martyrdom of President Rafic Hariri and his noble companions."