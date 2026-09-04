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Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
World News
04-09-2026 | 14:49
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Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't describe the conflict as a war.
"A lot of people don't call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this," Trump told reporters when asked about Vance's comments.
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