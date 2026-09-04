Israeli ambassador to France: Strengthening Lebanese Army is a ‘step in the right direction’

Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka said strengthening the Lebanese Army is essential to allow Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon.



Asked about an upcoming preparatory meeting in Paris ahead of an international conference to support the Lebanese Army, Zarka said any effort to strengthen the military and enable the implementation of an Israeli withdrawal plan from southern Lebanon would be “a step in the right direction,” provided it is carried out seriously.



“We are tired of broad statements that do not translate into action,” Zarka said.



He stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces and ensure that Hezbollah is no longer able to pose a threat to Israel.