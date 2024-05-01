Lebanon's Response to the French Proposal: Assessing Implications for Israel Relations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01 | 12:45
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's Response to the French Proposal: Assessing Implications for Israel Relations
3min
Lebanon's Response to the French Proposal: Assessing Implications for Israel Relations

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

It does not seem that an official response to the French paper concerning the Southern Front, which Lebanon requested to amend, will come quickly, and if it does, the response will be negative in any case, according to information made available to LBCI.

The French side, which seeks a role in calming tensions in the South, is not playing a neutral intermediary role between Israel and Lebanon, according to informed sources. On the other hand, not all the amendments requested by Lebanon have been taken into account.

As long as the paper begins with a ceasefire in the South before the end of the war in Gaza, the proposal is invalid.

Those concerned who rejected any points taken or not taken said, "In short, as long as the paper begins with a ceasefire in the South before the end of the war in Gaza, the proposal is considered invalid."

The official figures tasked with responding are Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, who received the modified paper. However, foreign concerns, especially American ones, know that Hezbollah does not negotiate on the issue of ending the war in Gaza.

The content of the paper has not changed regarding the withdrawal of the Radwan forces and the evacuation of the southern Litani River from Hezbollah meembes, in exchange for deploying 15,000 soldiers from the Lebanese army and implementing Resolution 1701, and pledging not to obstruct UNIFIL forces in the area.

On the other hand, Israel is required to stop military operations and not to be obligated to provide any guarantees regarding violations it commits against Lebanon, disputed points, and encroachments.

In response to the speculation, informed sources say, "In short, relying on the French initiative and expecting any desired results from it is not realistic. When the war in Gaza stops, Amos Hochstein will land in Lebanon. Then serious negotiations will begin because the only influential and negotiating party on behalf of Israel is the American, not any other country."


News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

France

Israel

Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests
