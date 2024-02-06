Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

2024-02-06 | 12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
0min
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

Judge Nawaf Salam was elected on Tuesday as President of the International Court of Justice for three years.  
 
In a statement, the Court said that President Salam had been elected as a president by his peers and 
 
He is “a Member of the Court since 6 February 2018,” the statement added.
 
“Before joining the Court, President Salam was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York from July 2007 to December 2017,” the statement concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Salam

Lebanon

ICJ

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
