Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
2024-02-06 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Judge Nawaf Salam was elected on Tuesday as President of the International Court of Justice for three years.
In a statement, the Court said that President Salam had been elected as a president by his peers and
He is “a Member of the Court since 6 February 2018,” the statement added.
“Before joining the Court, President Salam was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York from July 2007 to December 2017,” the statement concluded by saying.
Lebanon News
Salam
Lebanon
ICJ
