Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Lebanon News
2024-04-22
High views
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

The Lebanese Ministry of Education issued a memorandum, on Monday, specifying the dates for the written exams for the Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for the free applicants and the Baccalaureate Certificate in its four branches for the first session, as well as the unified exam for ninth-grade students.
 
To view the dates, click here.

