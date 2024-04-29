French FM: Gaza ceasefire talks make progress but proceed with caution

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday that talks on a ceasefire in Gaza were progressing as he joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia on a diplomatic push to ease the war between Israel and Hamas.



Sejourne is expected to hold talks in Riyadh with ministers of Arab and other Western countries as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.



"Things are moving forward, but you always have to be careful in these discussions and negotiations. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and we need a ceasefire," Sejourne told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting.



"We will discuss the hostages, humanitarian situation, and the ceasefire. Things are progressing, but we must always remain prudent in these discussions and negotiations," he said.



Reuters