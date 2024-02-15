News
Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression
Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 07:07
High views
Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the massacre committed by Israel on Wednesday night in the city of Nabatieh.
He stated, "Another massacre added by the political and military levels in the Israeli entity to its record filled with murder, terrorism, and wars of extermination through the cowardly aggression that targeted the civilians in the city of Nabatieh."
Berri added, "That massacre which was committed with premeditation and planning, if it indicates anything, it only indicates the aggressive and racist nature of this enemy, which it is no longer hidden that it is contrary in its behavior and approach to everything humane."
"Its declared and hidden targets are civilians and all the components of life in our homeland and our region," he continued.
In addition, he pointed out that "the bloodshed in Nabatieh, and before that in Houla, Souaneh, and Aadchit, is in the face of international envoys, the United Nations, and human rights organizations."
"This is not to condemn and denounce, but to urgently and immediately act to stop the Israeli killing machine and restrain the leaders of the occupation entity who are leading the region towards a war with unpredictable consequences," Berri stated.
Berri concluded, "Mercy to the martyrs, deepest condolences to their families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded."
Lebanon News
Nabih Berri
Israel
Nabatieh
Massacre
Gaza
War
Parliament
