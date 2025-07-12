Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks

12-07-2025 | 13:00
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks

A senior Israeli political official on Saturday accused Hamas of sabotaging attempts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, by rejecting a plan in talks in Doha for a 60-day pause in the conflict.

 

"Hamas rejected the Qatari proposal, is creating obstacles, refusing to compromise, and is accompanying the talks with a psychological warfare campaign aimed at sabotaging the negotiations," the official said in a statement, sent to AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that Israel "has demonstrated a willingness to show flexibility in the negotiations."

 

AFP

Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks
Israeli officials requested UN remains main aid provider in Gaza
