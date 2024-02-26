Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon

2024-02-26 | 06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon

The Israeli army said its fighter jets bombed air defenses belonging to Hezbollah in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon on Monday in response to the downing of one of its drones.

The army added that it will continue its operations to defend Israel from the Hezbollah group allied with Iran, including within Lebanese airspace.

Reuters

