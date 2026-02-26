Indirect talks between US and Iran begin in Geneva: Diplomatic source

A third round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Oman's foreign minister, opened in Geneva on Thursday morning, a diplomatic source told AFP.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading the Iranian delegation at the talks, which are being held at the Omani ambassador's residence on the outskirts of Geneva.



The United States is represented by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is married to U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.



