Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire

Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 07:31
High views
Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire
Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire

In a recent development, Hezbollah announced the targeting of Branit Barracks with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit on the facility.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Braniat Barracks

Rocket Fire

War

Israel

