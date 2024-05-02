Macron emphasizes protecting 'strategic interests' in relations with China

In response to a question about whether the European market should be opened to China, Emmanuel Macron said, "We need to be very practical and view this issue through the lens of our strategic interests."



The French president added, "This is one of my main goals during my hosting of President Xi Jinping on May 6 and 7."



He emphasized the importance of engaging China in major global issues and discussing economic relations based on reciprocity.



He pointed out that Chinese electric cars face a 10% tariff in the European market while the Chinese government provides significant support for their production.



Meanwhile, European electric cars, whose producers face European regulations limiting state aid, face a 15% tariff in the Chinese market.



Macron emphasized the need to engage in trade with China respectfully, but with the defense of European interests, reciprocity, and the protection of national security.



He expressed support for the European Commission's investigations into suspected Chinese subsidies that undermine competition in the electric car, photovoltaic panel, and wind energy industries.



"We must not forget national security issues... China requires its producers in many sectors to be Chinese because they are very sensitive. We Europeans must be able to do the same," Macron said.



AFP