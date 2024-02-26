News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
An Israeli drone targeted on Monday a civilian car in the area of Mjadel, south Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Drone
Mjadel
South
Lebanon
Civilian
Car
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from Bekaa region
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from Bekaa region
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli raid claims two lives in Mjadel
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli raid claims two lives in Mjadel
