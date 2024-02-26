Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from Bekaa region

2024-02-26 | 09:04
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from Bekaa region

Hezbollah mourned on Monday the loss of two of its fighters from the Bekaa region. 

The first, Hassan Ali Younis, known as "Abu Al-Ezz," was born in 1969 in Brital. 

The second martyr is Ahmad Mohammad Sindian, known as "Najad," born in 1966 in the town of Ali El-Nahri.

