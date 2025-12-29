Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

29-12-2025 | 04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, welcomed the Lebanese Cabinet’s approval of the draft financial gap law, describing it as an important step and reaffirming Egypt’s support for Lebanon, its presidency and government, particularly in the energy sector.

Moussa said the Egyptian prime minister discussed ways to support Lebanon during a recent visit to Beirut, with a strong focus on energy cooperation. 

He noted that Cairo is keen to move quickly on this file and announced that a memorandum of understanding between Egypt and Lebanon in the energy sector will be signed.

Congratulating the Lebanese government, the ambassador said the adoption of the financial gap law represents a key milestone that should be followed by additional reform steps.

Responding to a question about communication with Hezbollah, Moussa said Egypt’s contacts with all Lebanese parties are focused on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, a process coordinated with international partners, foremost among them the United States.
 

