Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Amidst fervent calls for an immediate prisoner exchange agreement and the anticipation of early elections, the Israeli Security Cabinet convened a special session to explore avenues for resolving the impasse in the prisoner exchange negotiations.



The gathering unfolded against the backdrop of intelligence reports indicating that the remaining number of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas, still alive, does not surpass forty individuals. This revelation heightened public outcry and bolstered demands for swift action towards securing a prisoner exchange deal.

Simultaneously, former security officials presented a plethora of proposals and strategic frameworks to their current counterparts, offering a nuanced and holistic approach to addressing the crisis. Of particular emphasis was the necessity for a comprehensive understanding of all fronts, with special attention directed towards the northern front.

These proposals surfaced at a juncture when a classified military document from the Israeli army, entitled "Assessment of Hamas Rule," came to light. The document shed light on Hamas's endeavors to revitalize its military and civilian operations, as well as its governance of the Gaza Strip.

The document also contested Hamas's purported activities in the Strip, highlighting:

- Its role in significantly curbing the pilferage of humanitarian aid trucks destined for Gaza, with the daily count reaching up to a hundred trucks in recent months.

- The quelling of protests against the movement, interpreted by the document as indicative of Hamas's firm control over the territory.

- The administration of civil affairs in densely populated areas, inclusive of infrastructural projects such as road construction.

- The imposition of judgments against dissenting voices.

This document was presented at a time when the army affirmed that the activities of military units have significantly declined, indicating an inability to resort to using force against Hamas as a pressure tactic for a prisoner exchange deal.

The biggest dilemma remains the issue of an attack on Rafah, which requires a minimum period of a month to begin its implementation. For some Israelis, the attack on Rafah could cost the lives of the remaining prisoners.

Moreover, it may strain relations between Tel Aviv and Washington, which did not agree to a plan to evacuate civilians from the city, threatening to divert twenty-six billion dollars approved by the US Congress to support Israel, making Tel Aviv more vulnerable in facing the security situation on various fronts, not just in Gaza.