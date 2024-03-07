News
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07 | 12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Former President Michel Aoun, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) on one side, and Hezbollah on the other are attempting to mend fences following Aoun's opposition to the war in the South and the presidential vacuum, despite his expressed commitment to the resistance or what they term as the "strength" card.
In the context of this reconciliation effort, Aoun met with a delegation from Hezbollah, including MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, and MPs Ali Ammar and Hassan Fadlallah.
According to statements made by Raad after the meeting, there are indications, albeit uncertain, that the process has begun:
Hezbollah informed LBCI that both the party and President Aoun were pleased with the meeting's outcomes, emphasizing that the Mar Mikhael agreement provides immunity to the Lebanese situation.
Aoun inquired about matters concerning the ongoing war in the South and expressed satisfaction with the answers received.
Regarding the presidential file, Hezbollah stated that it was discussed to separate it from the situation in the South.
It was notable that MP Gebran Bassil was absent from the meeting.
According to available information, communication between Hezbollah and the head of the FPM is ongoing, but it has not yet reached the level of direct engagement.
