Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
2024-03-13 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
A Palestinian martyr lost his life inside a car targeted by an Israeli airstrike on the Tyre-Hosh road.
The incident also claimed the life of another martyr of Syrian nationality, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack, coincidentally passing through the area.
Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries in the assault.
Lebanon News
Tyre
Hosh
South
Airstrike
Israel
Palestinian
Syrian
Lebanon
Attack
Car
