Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road

Lebanon News
2024-03-13 | 05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
0min
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road

A Palestinian martyr lost his life inside a car targeted by an Israeli airstrike on the Tyre-Hosh road. 

The incident also claimed the life of another martyr of Syrian nationality, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack, coincidentally passing through the area. 

Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries in the assault.
 

