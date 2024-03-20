News
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
2024-03-20 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Amidst economic and political challenges, Lebanon is placed among the low tiers as the World Happiness Report (WHR) 2024 unveils its rankings.
Based on Lebanon's life evaluations in 2021-2023, the country ranked in the 142nd place. The report stated: "Some of the worst-faring countries, especially Lebanon and Afghanistan, saw their life evaluations halved from their base values."
Released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the report delves into various facets of happiness, analyzing data from over 140 countries. Lebanon's position in the rankings underscores the profound impact of ongoing crises on the nation's collective morale.
In addition, the report highlights many factors contributing to Lebanon's low happiness index, ranging from economic woes to social unrest.
The WHR employs a detailed methodology to assess happiness across different life stages and generations. It categorizes individuals into age groups, focusing on the younger (<30), the older (60+), and those in between while also dividing respondents into three generational cohorts.
The assessment begins with a comprehensive ranking of countries based on average life evaluations over the preceding three years, providing insights into national happiness levels.
Subsequent sections explore happiness dynamics across age groups, analyzing changes over time and variations in emotions and inequality.
Moreover, the report concludes by synthesizing international differences in life evaluations across ages and generations, offering insights into the complex interplay between individual life stages, societal factors, and generational experiences.
European countries took the lead in 2024's ranking, with Finland ranked first and Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively. However, the lowest-ranking countries were Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, with rankings of 140, 141, 142, and 143, respectively.
As Lebanon navigates through its tumultuous journey, the findings of the World Happiness Report serve as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for meaningful change to pave the way for a brighter and happier future for all its citizens.
Lebanon
Unhappy
World Hapiness Report
2024
Rank
Crisis
