Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
29-06-2025 | 13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel woke up Sunday to what many described as a political earthquake shaking the foundations of the country's judiciary and democratic image.
This time, the turmoil was not triggered by threats to the ruling coalition or pressure from religious hardliners but by an unprecedented intervention from former U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a statement issued at dawn, Trump openly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial, warning that the legal proceedings could undermine Netanyahu's ability to negotiate with Hamas and Iran.
Trump effectively linked Netanyahu's political survival to Israel's military and diplomatic priorities, suggesting that clearing Netanyahu of charges is a necessary step to end the Gaza war and maintain U.S. military support for Israel.
Trump, eager to secure a Middle East deal that could pave his way to a Nobel Peace Prize, has pushed to remove any obstacles to what he envisions as a comprehensive regional agreement. His outspoken defense of Netanyahu, who faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, has deepened internal divisions in Israel, with critics describing Trump's remarks as a political bombshell that turned Netanyahu into a pawn in Trump's broader strategic ambitions.
In response to growing tensions, Israeli judges postponed Netanyahu's trial sessions for the coming week, citing classified security briefings from the heads of Mossad and Military Intelligence.
As Netanyahu chaired an emergency cabinet meeting focused on the Gaza war and ongoing efforts to secure a hostage deal, political sources downplayed the likelihood of breakthroughs before Netanyahu travels to Washington in two weeks.
The only tangible progress expected in the short term is the expansion of the Abraham Accords. Talks are reportedly advancing with three countries: Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.
Ahead of the high-stakes Netanyahu-Trump meeting, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is scheduled to visit Washington on Monday to discuss the Abraham Accords and hostage negotiations.
Meanwhile, all eyes remain on Netanyahu's trial, which has been temporarily delayed but continues to cast a shadow over Israel's political landscape.
