Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-06-2025 | 12:39
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
2min
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that there had been "significant progress" in efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, but that it was "too soon" to raise hopes that a deal would be reached.

Despite efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to restore a ceasefire in Gaza, neither Israel nor Hamas has shown willingness to back down on core demands, with each side blaming the other for the failure to reach a deal.

Netanyahu, who has come under pressure from within his right-wing coalition to continue the war and block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, said in a video statement shared by his office that there had been progress, without providing details.

A source familiar with the negotiations said that Washington had been giving Hamas more assurances, in the form of steps that would lead to an end to the war, but said it was U.S. officials who were optimistic, not Israeli ones. The source said there was pressure from Washington to have a deal done as soon as possible.



Reuters
 
UN experts accuse Israel of 'extermination' in attacks on Gaza schools, religious sites
Gaza-bound aid boat intercepted by Israel reaches Ashdod port: AFP
LBCI Previous

