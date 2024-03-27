Nicolas Sehnaoui to LBCI: Defending national partnership through cooperation

Member of Strong Lebanon Bloc, MP Nicolas Sehnaoui, stressed that the imperative first step in alleviating damage to Lebanon is to defend national partnership through cooperation, unify the Christian voice, and craft a joint plan under the auspices of Bkerke.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Sehnaoui highlighted the absence of Christian forces within the authority and warned of existential risks associated with the potential dissolution of this partnership.



He expressed concern over regional settlements that often come at the expense of Lebanon's Christian community.



Sehnaoui also lamented the lack of consultation by Hezbollah with Lebanese factions before engaging in conflict with Israel, undermining internal unity.



Regarding the current relationship with Hezbollah, Sehnaoui admitted that cooperation levels are suboptimal.



On the other hand, Sehnaoui criticized the Quintet Committee's performance, labeling it "unsuccessful," and announced an upcoming meeting with Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Gebran Bassil after the holidays.



He emphasized the presidential role in fostering sovereignty, state-building, and maintaining earnest relations with internal factions and external stakeholders.



Additionally, Sehnaoui disclosed the Free Patriotic Movement's endorsement of dialogue for the presidential election, contingent on predetermined rules and criteria.



Conversely, he critiqued Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh's presidential bid, suggesting non-Christian backing for his candidacy.