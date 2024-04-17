News
Kataeb Party leader pushes for presidential election progress amidst Quintet Committee efforts
Lebanon News
2024-04-17 | 11:08
Kataeb Party leader pushes for presidential election progress amidst Quintet Committee efforts
The Leader of the Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, affirmed that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee are exerting efforts to facilitate the presidential election process.
After meeting with the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee, he noted that all facilitations remain "on paper" unless there is a clear commitment to "renounce" Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy.
He emphasized their openness to the names of other candidates and the need to elect a president as soon as possible, "but the only matter we will not accept is surrendering to Hezbollah."
Gemayel pointed out that the meeting with the ambassadors was "lengthy," where they discussed various perspectives and clarified the Kataeb Party's stance on Lebanon's current phase and the issue of presidential elections.
He affirmed that the ambassadors are keen on Lebanon and are attempting to find solutions, engaging in mediation and seeking consensus among stakeholders to resolve the presidential deadlock.
He noted that the ambassadors' approach respects everyone's perspective and Lebanon's sovereignty, and each party they engage with.
Regarding the Kataeb Party's stance, Gemayel outlined two methods to end the vacuum: The first, is by implementing the constitution and holding presidential election sessions in successive rounds until one candidate achieves the required majority, as per the constitution.
He added, "As for the second method, it involves consensus through dialogue either outside or inside the Parliament on an acceptable candidate who garners respect from everyone. Then, deputies translate the agreement into voting."
He said: "The problem we face today is that Hezbollah obstructs both methods by first disrupting quorum and the democratic process and then hindering consensus by clinging to its candidate and refusing to examine other candidates' names."
Gemayel reiterated the Kataeb Party's rejection of imposing a new president on Lebanon by Hezbollah again, "because this harms Lebanon, isolates it from its surroundings, turns it into an 'Iranian satellite' and part of an axis, dragging it into any political, economic, or military conflict that may occur, leading to Lebanon's further destruction."
He said, "On the day when Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and Speaker Nabih Berri agree to abandon Frangieh's nomination and accept the principle of consensus with the other party and find a third, fourth, or fifth person, then we can discuss 'acceptable' names."
Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa announced that the Quintet Committee and the Kataeb Party agreed to another meeting because there are some inquiries that need further discussion.
Moussa confirmed that there was no discussion around candidate names, as the Quintet Committee addresses the issue by providing a roadmap to address most concerns and unclear points.
