Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the general situation and political developments, especially the upcoming presidential elections, with the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee.



After the meeting, Berri said: "The meeting was good and will be repeated, and consensus is based on the necessity of achieving understanding to fulfill the upcoming presidential elections."



On his part, the Egyptian ambassador said: "There will be a round of talks in the next two days, and another round to reach a convergent viewpoint among everyone and a common ground that greatly facilitates the conclusion of the presidential process."



"The meeting was very good, and we listened to President Berri's commitment, which we will seek to emulate from all political blocs to embark on a path leading to the election of a president as soon as possible. You will notice in the coming period that there will be many meetings and movements," the ambassador said.



Responding to a question about the nature of the new signals that prompted the Quintet Committee to resume its movement, the Egyptian ambassador replied: "The positive signals can be summarized under a main title, flexibility."



"As you all know, this presidential election's process has had somewhat rigid positions, so we seek to reduce this rigidity and search for common ground. What we have received in recent days of positive signals makes the matter more flexible. Thus, we can create this ground we spoke about and create an atmosphere that helps achieve a breakthrough in the presidential file."



Responding to a question about the tangible breach achieved in the presidential file, he said: "The tangible breach is actually that the political blocs now have the conviction that consensus between them is critical."



"And when we talk about consensus, it means that everyone is ready for dialogue, discussion, and consultation to reach something agreed upon by all, and this is what we are seeking," the ambassador added.



He continued: "The 'National Moderation Bloc' and its movement do not differ much. There may be more details, but we say that the movement of 'Moderation' and others in parliament is necessary. "



Furthermore, he said: "Once again, we emphasize that this process is exclusively owned by parliament and not by any other party, so the movement of 'Moderation' is important, as well as the movement of others. I will not talk about anything else but rather broad outlines, and in the coming days, we can discuss details, God willing."