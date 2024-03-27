Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation

2024-03-27 | 03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation

In a swift retaliation for the attack by the Israeli army on Habbariyeh, south Lebanon, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets targeting the settlement of Qiryat Shemona and the headquarters of Al-Liwaa Brigade 769 at Qiryat Shemona barracks on Wednesday morning.

