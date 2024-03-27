News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Lebanon News
2024-03-27 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
In a swift retaliation for the attack by the Israeli army on Habbariyeh, south Lebanon, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets targeting the settlement of Qiryat Shemona and the headquarters of Al-Liwaa Brigade 769 at Qiryat Shemona barracks on Wednesday morning.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Army
Habbariyeh
South
Lebanon
Next
Nicolas Sehnaoui to LBCI: Defending national partnership through cooperation
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
0
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Nicolas Sehnaoui to LBCI: Defending national partnership through cooperation
Lebanon News
05:31
Nicolas Sehnaoui to LBCI: Defending national partnership through cooperation
0
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
0
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Turkish airstrike kills 11 Kurdish security personnel in Northeast Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Turkish airstrike kills 11 Kurdish security personnel in Northeast Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
3
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
5
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
6
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More