Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

News Bulletin Reports
27-06-2025 | 13:08
High views
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

This is not a rumor: "Tech king" Elon Musk has called Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. So why did he call?

The call came two weeks after a delegation from Starlink visited Lebanon and presented the president with a proposal outlining Starlink's services.

Negotiations, which had already begun between Lebanon's telecom ministry and the company, have since advanced. Talks now focus on the Lebanese state's potential revenue from Starlink services, which is reportedly confirmed and on its way.

So why Lebanon?

Elon Musk, who leads Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX, is expanding his companies' global footprint. After investing in 136 countries, he has now set his sights on Lebanon. Musk is interested in Lebanon's telecom and internet sectors and believes the upcoming phase could be full of opportunity.

Sources familiar with the discussions say Starlink's interest was sparked by Lebanon's human capital and young talent.

Lebanon, in turn, needs what Starlink offers. Many remote areas still lack strong landline networks or any telecom infrastructure — especially those hit by the recent war, from the South to the Bekaa. 

That makes Lebanon a market in need and one with strong revenue potential for the company.

It seems Elon Musk is excited — and President Aoun did not let that energy go to waste. He gave Musk a warm welcome and said Lebanon is ready to facilitate everything his companies need within legal and regulatory frameworks.

Aoun also invited Musk to visit Beirut, and Musk reportedly promised to take up the offer at the first suitable opportunity.

Could this meeting mark the start of a new tech chapter for Lebanon?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Elon Musk

Joseph Aoun

Tech

Starlink

Tesla

SpaceX

