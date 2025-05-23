VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 05:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ver&eacute;Bleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

Lebanese authorities sealed off VeréBleu Park on Friday following disturbing allegations of misconduct involving young children during a school trip earlier this week.

The Mount Lebanon Prosecutor, Judge Mohamad Farhat, ordered the closure after reports were filed by the Broummana police and the anti-human trafficking and public morals bureau on May 22. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 20, during a school outing organized by Saints-Coeurs Ain Najm for first-grade students aged 6 to 7. According to the school’s statement, the behavior took place in the park's zip line area and was described as “alarming and indecent.” 

Reports indicate that the incident involved a 16-year-old boy working at the park, who allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with at least 15 children.

The school said it took swift legal action upon learning of the case and has since mobilized educational and psychological support for the affected children and their families.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Abuse

Children

VeréBleu Park

LBCI Next
US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day
Former PM Mikati congratulates Pope Leo XIV on inauguration, highlights Lebanon’s ties to Vatican
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06

UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-19

Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Judge Tarek Bitar questions udges Jad Maalouf and Carla Chawah in Beirut Port explosion case

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Lebanon and Palestinian officials discuss roadmap to disarm camps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

MP Sethrida Geagea: We will grant confidence to the new government as it is not subject to a blocking third

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More