VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

Lebanese authorities sealed off VeréBleu Park on Friday following disturbing allegations of misconduct involving young children during a school trip earlier this week.



The Mount Lebanon Prosecutor, Judge Mohamad Farhat, ordered the closure after reports were filed by the Broummana police and the anti-human trafficking and public morals bureau on May 22.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 20, during a school outing organized by Saints-Coeurs Ain Najm for first-grade students aged 6 to 7. According to the school’s statement, the behavior took place in the park's zip line area and was described as “alarming and indecent.”



Reports indicate that the incident involved a 16-year-old boy working at the park, who allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with at least 15 children.



The school said it took swift legal action upon learning of the case and has since mobilized educational and psychological support for the affected children and their families.