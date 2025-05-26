News
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 11:20
2
min
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil said municipal union elections are not solely about local development but are increasingly taking on a political dimension. He pointed to the FPM's recent victory in the Matn municipal union as the opening chapter in a broader electoral push.
Turning to the southern district of Jezzine, Bassil remarked, "Watch with us how the Jezzine chapter will end. The Lebanese Forces claim they lost the city but won the union, while I say we won most of Jezzine's municipalities, and the union result will speak for itself."
Bassil reaffirmed his party's commitment to supporting municipalities at both the local and national levels, highlighting two main priorities: the Syrian refugee issue and expanded administrative decentralization.
He dismissed suggestions of his party's decline, asserting, "The FPM remains a major political force. Claims of its end are baseless. We are significantly stronger in these municipal elections compared to 2016."
Bassil concluded by emphasizing that the FPM had once again demonstrated its presence and strength in Jezzine and South Lebanon whether through municipal councils or local mukhtars.
