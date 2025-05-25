Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

25-05-2025 | 07:21
25-05-2025 | 07:21
Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

The Israeli ambassador to the United States expressed his belief that Syria and Lebanon could join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel before Saudi Arabia.

In an interview, he said, “There’s no reason now why we wouldn’t be moving into accommodation with Syria and Lebanon,” adding, “We have dramatically changed the paradigm there."

Lebanon News

Israel

United States

Syria

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Abraham Accords

