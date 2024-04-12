Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

Lebanon News
2024-04-12 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Rahi during Sleiman&#39;s funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi emphasized that the truth about the killing of Pascal Sleiman, the Lebanese Forces' coordinator in Jbeil, will inevitably come to light. 

He expressed regret that the perpetrators of this crime are believed to be Syrian refugees welcomed by Lebanon, and he considered that some of them commit various crimes in the country, posing a threat to the Lebanese.

Al-Rahi pointed out that those involved unanimously attribute the kidnapping and assassination in a safe area to the fundamental reason for this covered crime: failure to elect a president. 

This failure has led to chaos in institutions and weapons proliferation, ultimately facilitating such criminal acts.

He questioned: "Who benefits from the chaos in owning weapons, state administrations, and decisions of war and peace outside the state?"

Al-Rahi saw that evil has increased, along with the logic of revenge, incitement, rumors, and the creation of accusations on Lebanese soil, stressing that "as hopeful individuals, we have no fear for this reason."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Pascal Sleiman

Funeral

Syrian Refugees

Crime

Lebanese Forces

LBCI Next
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Berri discussed recent developments during his meeting with Mikati
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

MP Hawat: The displacement crisis is severe, and we have become hostages in our own country

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Berri discussed recent developments during his meeting with Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

YouTube no longer suggests videos if your ‘watch history’ is turned off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-05

Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More