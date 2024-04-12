News
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
2024-04-12 | 07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi emphasized that the truth about the killing of Pascal Sleiman, the Lebanese Forces' coordinator in Jbeil, will inevitably come to light.
He expressed regret that the perpetrators of this crime are believed to be Syrian refugees welcomed by Lebanon, and he considered that some of them commit various crimes in the country, posing a threat to the Lebanese.
Al-Rahi pointed out that those involved unanimously attribute the kidnapping and assassination in a safe area to the fundamental reason for this covered crime: failure to elect a president.
This failure has led to chaos in institutions and weapons proliferation, ultimately facilitating such criminal acts.
He questioned: "Who benefits from the chaos in owning weapons, state administrations, and decisions of war and peace outside the state?"
Al-Rahi saw that evil has increased, along with the logic of revenge, incitement, rumors, and the creation of accusations on Lebanese soil, stressing that "as hopeful individuals, we have no fear for this reason."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Pascal Sleiman
Funeral
Syrian Refugees
Crime
Lebanese Forces
