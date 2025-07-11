LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings

Families of Syrian detainees held in Lebanon’s Roumieh Prison are planning protest movements starting from the Tadamon neighborhood in Damascus toward the Jdeidet Yabous–Masnaa crossing, aiming to block traffic coming from Lebanon, sources told LBCI.



In addition to the protest at Jdeidet Yabous, a sit-in is planned at the Jousieh border crossing, with calls circulating for similar action at the Arida crossing as well.