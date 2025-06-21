Lebanon follows up on safety of its nationals in Iran amid rising tensions

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said it is closely following up on the situation of the Lebanese community in Iran amid rising regional tensions.



The ministry said Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has been in contact with Lebanon’s ambassador to Tehran, who briefed him on the latest developments on the ground.



Rajji conveyed instructions to swiftly address any emergencies and extended wishes for safety and security to all Lebanese citizens residing in Iranian cities.