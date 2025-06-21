Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
21-06-2025 | 01:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that its navy struck a building used by Hezbollah’s Radwan force in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura overnight.

Lebanon News

Israel

Attack

Hezbollah

Naqoura

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Iraq on June 22 and 23
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:10

Iran says Israeli strikes killed 430 and wounded over 3,500 civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
03:00

Putin says Russia has repeatedly informed Israel that Iran does not intend to acquire nuclear weapons

LBCI
World News
02:55

Pro-Palestinian activist Khalil walks free after US judge orders release

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Washington Post: Trump backs diplomacy as internal debate intensifies over potential strike on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Iraq on June 22 and 23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Samir Geagea to Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Only the government can decide on war and peace

LBCI
Middle East News
09:02

Khamenei: Israel is now paying the price

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More