Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP

World News
21-06-2025 | 21:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP

President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the U.S. military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said Saturday.

The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Washington

United States

Israel

Iran

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

B-2 bombers were involved in Iran strikes, US official tells Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07

Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy

LBCI
Middle East News
21:36

Israel army raises country alert level after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel's Netanyahu in talks with world leaders after Iran strikes: PM office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
21:09

B-2 bombers were involved in Iran strikes, US official tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
20:48

Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'

LBCI
World News
13:08

B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters

LBCI
World News
13:03

Iran tells France its nuclear rights 'cannot be taken away by threats or war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-02

Israel's Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09

With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

UN says Myanmar military has conducted dozens of attacks since quake

LBCI
Middle East News
14:38

Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
14:38

Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave

LBCI
Middle East News
21:15

Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'

LBCI
World News
20:48

Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More