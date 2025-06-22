News
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP
World News
21-06-2025 | 21:24
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP
President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the U.S. military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said Saturday.
The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Washington
United States
Israel
Iran
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
