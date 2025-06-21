News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
News Bulletin Reports
21-06-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
Report by Mirna Daou, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Young people in Lebanon are struggling to find work, with many left with no choice but to emigrate or remain unemployed.
Official figures indicate that the unemployment rate in Lebanon exceeded 35% in 2023 and 2024, with youth unemployment—among those aged 15 to 24—comprising a significant portion of that figure.
But why is age 15 included in unemployment statistics?
According to the International Labour Organization, anyone between the ages of 15 and 24 who is neither in school, working, nor receiving vocational training is considered unemployed—and therefore counted in the unemployment rate.
An increase in this category often signals deeper social and economic crises, such as a weak labor market, a failing education system, or broader social instability.
UNICEF reports that one-third of Lebanese youth have dropped out of university, and 31% of those who left school are neither working nor training.
Among those who do find work, 40% are forced to hold two or three jobs just to make ends meet, according to the UNDP.
For many, emigration has become the only option. According to Information International, approximately 640,000 Lebanese emigrated between 2016 and 2024—70% of whom were university graduates.
These are the skilled professionals Lebanon invested in—those meant to build the country's future.
So far, there are no signs of improvement from authorities, especially as the government continues to delay the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These reforms are considered essential for attracting investment, creating jobs, and providing young people with a reason to stay.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Youth
Jobs
IMF
Unemployment
Emigration
Next
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ticking clocks and shrinking stockpiles: can Israel or Iran hold out longer?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ticking clocks and shrinking stockpiles: can Israel or Iran hold out longer?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
0
World News
2025-05-05
Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: Authorities say
World News
2025-05-05
Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: Authorities say
0
Middle East News
14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel
Middle East News
14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:10
Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10
Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI
2
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
3
Middle East News
06:33
Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA
Middle East News
06:33
Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA
4
Lebanon News
01:01
Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:01
Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
6
Middle East News
00:18
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Middle East News
00:18
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
7
Middle East News
08:39
Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media
Middle East News
08:39
Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media
8
World News
15:57
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
World News
15:57
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More