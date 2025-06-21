No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave

Report by Mirna Daou, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Young people in Lebanon are struggling to find work, with many left with no choice but to emigrate or remain unemployed.



Official figures indicate that the unemployment rate in Lebanon exceeded 35% in 2023 and 2024, with youth unemployment—among those aged 15 to 24—comprising a significant portion of that figure.



But why is age 15 included in unemployment statistics?



According to the International Labour Organization, anyone between the ages of 15 and 24 who is neither in school, working, nor receiving vocational training is considered unemployed—and therefore counted in the unemployment rate.



An increase in this category often signals deeper social and economic crises, such as a weak labor market, a failing education system, or broader social instability.



UNICEF reports that one-third of Lebanese youth have dropped out of university, and 31% of those who left school are neither working nor training.



Among those who do find work, 40% are forced to hold two or three jobs just to make ends meet, according to the UNDP.



For many, emigration has become the only option. According to Information International, approximately 640,000 Lebanese emigrated between 2016 and 2024—70% of whom were university graduates.



These are the skilled professionals Lebanon invested in—those meant to build the country's future.



So far, there are no signs of improvement from authorities, especially as the government continues to delay the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These reforms are considered essential for attracting investment, creating jobs, and providing young people with a reason to stay.