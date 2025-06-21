A member of Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tehran alongside a member of an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group, a senior Lebanese security source told Reuters and the Iraqi group said on Saturday.



The source identified the Hezbollah member as Abou Ali Khalil, who had served as a bodyguard for Hezbollah’s former chief Hassan Nasrallah. The source said Khalil had been on a religious pilgrimage to Iraq when he met up with a member of the Kataeb Sayyed Al-Shuhada group.



They traveled together to Tehran and were both killed in an Israeli strike there, along with Khalil’s son, the senior security source said.



Kataeb Sayyed Al-Shuhada published a statement confirming that both the head of its security unit and Khalil had been killed in an Israeli strike.



Reuters