Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

A member of Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tehran alongside a member of an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group, a senior Lebanese security source told Reuters and the Iraqi group said on Saturday.

The source identified the Hezbollah member as Abou Ali Khalil, who had served as a bodyguard for Hezbollah’s former chief Hassan Nasrallah. The source said Khalil had been on a religious pilgrimage to Iraq when he met up with a member of the Kataeb Sayyed Al-Shuhada group.

They traveled together to Tehran and were both killed in an Israeli strike there, along with Khalil’s son, the senior security source said. 

Kataeb Sayyed Al-Shuhada published a statement confirming that both the head of its security unit and Khalil had been killed in an Israeli strike.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Iran

Hezbollah

Strike

Tehran

LBCI Next
Washington Post: Trump backs diplomacy as internal debate intensifies over potential strike on Iran
Israel says commander of Palestinian unit in Iran’s Quds Force killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

Strike on Sudan's Darfur kills 14 members of one family, rescuers say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Israel Defense Minister warns 'residents of Tehran will pay price' for strikes on civilians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27

EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel's army says striking Iran's Bandar Abbas

LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Israeli strike hits military base near Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
14:27

Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:43

Blasts heard in Tehran's center, north: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon follows up on safety of its nationals in Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

UN nuclear watchdog team in Iran for technical talks

LBCI
World News
2025-06-11

Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:01

Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
14:38

Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave

LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More