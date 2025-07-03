News
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
03-07-2025 | 13:06
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Laetithia Harb
In 2017, ahead of the 2018 parliamentary elections, Lebanon’s parliament passed a new electoral law—Law No. 44/2017. Among its provisions was the creation of a new electoral district, District 16, allocating six parliamentary seats to Lebanese citizens residing abroad.
These seats were to be divided evenly among Christian and Muslim sects: one each for Maronites, Orthodox, and Catholics, and one each for Sunnis, Shiites, and Druze.
To delay the implementation of the measure, parliament explicitly stated that the expat seats would not apply to the 2018 elections but would instead come into effect in 2022—a five-year delay that many critics now describe as a calculated stalling tactic.
Then, in 2021, just months before the 2022 elections, parliament convened once again to amend the law.
This time, lawmakers suspended the application of key articles—particularly Articles 112 and 122—effectively shelving the expat seats for another round of elections. Instead, Lebanese citizens abroad were allowed to vote for candidates in their original home districts.
As Lebanon approaches the 2026 elections, the same scenario is unfolding again. Critics argue that the so-called six expat seats have become an empty promise, repeatedly used to placate diaspora demands while avoiding actual implementation.
Eight years after the law’s passage, successive governments—formed by the same political blocs that dominate parliament—have yet to issue the necessary executive decrees to operationalize the overseas seats.
These include critical details such as candidacy conditions, voting procedures, and how expatriate MPs would physically attend committee meetings and legislative sessions. According to Lebanon’s constitution, MPs cannot delegate attendance or voting duties.
Eight years after the law’s passage, successive governments—formed by the same political blocs that dominate parliament—have yet to issue the executive decrees needed to activate the six overseas seats.
These decrees would define candidacy requirements, voting mechanisms, and how expatriate MPs would attend committee meetings and legislative sessions. According to Lebanon’s constitution, lawmakers are not allowed to delegate their attendance or voting rights.
What hasn’t been done in eight years is unlikely to be accomplished just months before the 2026 elections. And even beyond the expat seats, other key electoral reforms—such as biometric voting cards and the creation of “megacenters” that would allow people to vote outside their home districts—remain unaddressed.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Expatriates
Parliamentary Elections
Law
Parliament
Next
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
Previous
Learn More