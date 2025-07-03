US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

Lebanon News
03-07-2025 | 12:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a &#39;carrots and sticks&#39; strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

U.S. envoy to Beirut Tom Barrack said that implementing a plan to disarm Hezbollah will require a combination of “carrots and sticks.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Barrack explained that the plan he presented to the Lebanese government includes house-to-house weapons inspections by the Lebanese army—an effort that could face resistance from some Shiite communities that have long viewed Hezbollah as a defender of Lebanon and a force of “resistance” against Israel. 

To address these concerns, he said the United States is working to secure financial support from Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on rebuilding war-damaged areas in southern Lebanon.

“If the Shiite community in Lebanon gets something out of this, they will cooperate,” Barrack said.

In the same interview, Barrack confirmed that the U.S. administration is seeking to bring Syria into the Abraham Accords while acknowledging the internal political sensitivities such a move could pose for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

He said the U.S. has shifted its approach toward Syria, opting for incremental goals instead of imposing rigid conditions. 

These goals include securing a settlement with Israel, integrating U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, and uncovering the fate of missing Americans from the Syrian conflict.

Barrack emphasized that democratic governance benchmarks would not be a prerequisite at this stage.

Meanwhile, an official Syrian source told The New York Times that talk of signing a peace agreement with Israel is premature.

Lebanon News

US Envoy

Tom Barrack

Disarming

Hezbollah

Carrots and Sticks

LBCI Next
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

US Envoy Barrack outlines Syria strategy: Counter-terrorism and eliminate ISIS

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28

Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story

LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More